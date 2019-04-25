Bohemian Rhapsody's Freddie Mercury to play villain opposite Daniel Craig in Bond 25: The official Twitter handle of James Bond recently released a video featuring the Bohemian Rhapsody actor where he promised that he would give a hard time to Bond in the upcoming edition of the franchise. Craig has already confirmed that it is going to be the last time that he would play 007 in the film, which is scheduled to release on April 8, 2020.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s Freddie Mercury to play villain opposite Daniel Craig in Bond 25: Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will play the antagonist opposite Daniel Craig’s in the upcoming edition of the James Bond film. The official Twitter handle of James Bond recently released a video featuring the Bohemian Rhapsody actor where he promised that he would give a hard time to Bond in the upcoming edition of the franchise. Earlier in the day, the makers of the film unveiled the cast of the film in a broadcast from Bond creator Ian Fleming’s villa in Jamaica.

Craig has already confirmed that it is going to be the last time that he would play 007 in the film, which is scheduled to release on April 8, 2020. The film also features Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright in key roles.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film is reportedly being written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Fukunaga became the official director of the film after Danny Boyle exited the project over “creative differences”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App