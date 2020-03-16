Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and his long time supporter Bohemia were set to join forces in the upcoming Icon Unplugged 2020 Australia tour organized by Bohemia himself, however, the world has seen is tackling a pandemic in Covid-19 which has required the world to limit public gatherings in concerts and other forms of entertainment and recreation, keeping in mind the sensitive time Bohemia has called off his tour of Australia for an indefinite time period.

The news of the postponement was announced by Bohemia himself in an Instagram story that along with announcing the postponement of the Icon Unplugged 2020 Australia tour also assured fans that the tour isn’t cancelled and will take place as and when the current situation permits and all those who have already bought the tickets will be able to access the tour with the tickets they have already bought.

Asim Riaz shared the same story letting his fans know about the postponement of the show, however, Asim’s fans will get to see him in a song that pairs him with his real-life love interest Himanshi Khurrana which is due to release 4 days from now, while Bohemia’s fans will have to wait for any further update.

The tour has been in the news ever since Asim Riaz’s name was announced as the featured artiste, as Asim has been riding high on fame after his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, which has made him a household name and in the same show the audience also got to see his rapping capabilities when he dissed Paras Chhabra and others via a rap in a task during the show.

