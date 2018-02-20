Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela has set the temperatures soaring high in the behind the scenes video of Hate Story 4 cover shoot. In the video, Urvashi donnes four gorgeous looks and reveals her experience of wearing the hot sequinned dress that she wore in the video as well as a music video. Hate Story 4 is slated to hit the screens on March 9th, 2018.

Good news for all the fans of Urvashi Rautela as the diva is back to set the screens on fire with her breathtaking avatar. After raising the temperatures in the recreated version of Himesh Reshamiya’s song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, the filmmakers of Hate Story 4 have released a behind the scenes video from the film’s photo-shoot. In the video, Urvashi reveals that the sequined dress she wore in photo-shoot as well as the music video took a lot of time and hard work to carry as effortlessly as she did.

“Iss dress ko pehenne ke baad, naa aap khaa sakte hai, naa pii sakte hai aur naa soo sakte hai. Kuch nahi kar sakte (After wearing this dress, you can’t eat, drink or sleep. You cannot do anything),” she said. After that look, Urvashi can be seen donning a casual look in a breezy blue printed dress followed by hot black bodycon dress that she flaunts with a gun in her hand. For the last look, Urvashi looks stunning in a fiery red dress with a revealing back.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Urvashi opened about her erotic role in Hate Story 4 and revealed, “Given my non-movie background, I’m far away from the glamorous life of Bollywood. Whenever I have to do bold scene I have to take permission from my parents. I have done it for Hate Story 4 too.” She further added, “I signed the movie because the character was designed looking at my personality. I have been a model and have done many ramp shows. While on one side my character in Hate Story 4 is strong, confident and bold, on the other, it is soft and sensitive.” Hate Story 4; starring Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena along with Urvashi is scheduled to hit the screens on March 9th, 2018.