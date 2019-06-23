Bole Chudiyan: After Mouni Roy’s exit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gets a new heroine: One of the much-awiated movies of this year starring Mouni Roy and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been postponed due to Naagin 3 star Mouni Roy's abrupt exit and now a new heroine will be featured in the movie.

Bole Chudiyan: After Mouni Roy’s exit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer gets a new heroine: One of the much-anticpated movies of this year Bole Chudiyan finally has a new heroine but the name hasn’t been revealed yet. The makers will soon make an official announcement about the new heroine joining the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer.

The lead actor and director Shamas Siddiqui shared that they are extremely happy with the new choice as the heroine being much talented does not even need any acting classes and seems like they have made up for the lost time.

However, amid all the chaos the release date of the movie has been postponed as the shooting for the film have yet to kickstart. Earlier the movie was set to release on October 2019 but now no release date has been finalized.

Bhrahmastra star Mouni Roy is no longer a part of the project as the director and the producer felt that she is unprofessional and has no experience on her hand. On the other hand from Mouni’s side, she felt that the contract had many discrepancies because of which she never signed it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Thackeray and the photograph. Both the films received a mixed response and managed to do well at the box office. Getting back to the film Bole Chudiyan, speculations have been rife about who will romance Siddiqui in the upcoming film. Actresses names like Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Mouni Roy and more have been doing the rounds.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App