Popular Bollywood director and writer Anurag Kashyap has joined the cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan. They have earlier collaborated for many projects.

Critically acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, who has directed several movies and web-series starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui will now be playing a crucial role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan. According to fresh media reports, Anurag Kashyap, who has previously acted in movies like Akira, Daas Dev, Imaikkaa Nodigal will now be starring in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan. Confirming the news, Anurag Kashyap said that all he knows is that he is a part of the movie.

He said that this is the first time Nawazuddin Siddiqui has asked him for any favour and he completely trusts him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap have previously collaborated for many movies and web-series such as Raman Raghav 2.0, Gangs of Wasseypur 1, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Black Friday, Sacred Games among many others.

Bole Chudiyan is being helmed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and the movie marks his directorial debut as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was last seen in Sanya Malhotra-starrer Photograph, is known for his spectacular work in movies like Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Badlapur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Haraamkhor, The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, and latest in Thackeray. He is one of the those Bollywood actors who is known for his raw talent.

Apart from Bole Chudiyan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in Sacred Games 2 and Raat Akeli Hai which is a crime thriller by Ronnie Screwvala which stars Radhika Apte as the female lead and will mark the directorial debut of Honey Trehan.

He is one of the most talented and hardworking actors in the industry who has given some iconic performances in movies.

