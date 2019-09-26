Bole Chudiyan: Filmmakers of Bole Chudiyan released a new promo featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia. The romantic drama is set to release in 2020. Lead actor Nawaz shared the trailer in a quirky way, have a look.

Bole Chudiyan: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Bole Chudiyan is all set to go on floors next year in 2020. Makers of the film recently released a new promo and it showcases Nawazuddin and Tamannaah’s cute love story. A few days back posters of the film were also released and got mixed reviews from fans. However, the first promo of the film was released today and the actors also shared the same on their social media.

Nawazuddin took to Twitter and shared the first promo of Bole Chudiyan in a quirky way, he used his popular web show Sacred Games character Gaitonde’s way saying he’s tired of action and now he’s looking for romance and family. After seeing his post, fans are excited about his film and loved the new promo. It will be the first collaboration of Nawaz and Tamannaah and he’s happy to work with her. Earlier, Mouni Roy was signed for the role but was replaced later because of her unprofessional behaviour on sets.

Bole Chudiyan is a film inspired by the true-life event of main lead actor Nawazuddin, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Rajpal Yadav, Aditya Shrivastava and Kabir Duhan Singh. The romantic drama has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies. The film is set in Uttar Pradesh and plot of the film revolves around a bangle seller and a village girl. Have a look at his Tweet:

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Netflix series Sacred Games season 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and others. The web show has garnered amazing response from fans and was also nominated for Emmys 2019. He will also be seen in Housefull 4, Raat Akeli Hai and Motichoor Chakanchoor.

