Bole Chudiyan: After Mouni Roy's exit, Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the leading lady of Bole Chudiyan. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

After much chatter around the leading lady of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Bole Chudiyan, the makers of the film have finally roped in Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady of the film. Tamannaah Bhatia will essay the role earlier offered to Mouni Roy. Confirming the development, Tamannaah told a news portal that she is looking forward to the project as it has a good script.

She said that she will be attempting to play a multi-layered character for the first time in a mainstream Hindi film. The fact that the film revolves around a relevant issue further caught her attention. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also welcomed Tamannaah on-board by saying that she is the right choice for the role. Meanwhile, Director Shamas Siddiqui said that Tamannaah has the spark and dedication required for the role.

Earlier, Mouni Roy and the makers of the film had an ugly fallout that led to the former leaving the film. On being accused of being unprofessional and irresponsible, Mouni’s spokesperson said in a statement that the actor has done several films before where everyone has vouched for her professionalism, unlike the producer who is making his second film. The contract has also not been signed due to several discrepancies.

Workwise, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in the film Photograph alongside Sanya Malhotra. Mouni Roy will be seen in upcoming films like Made In China and Brahmastra. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, also has films like That Is Mahalakshmi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Anando Brahma remake and Raju Gari Radhi 3. ‘

