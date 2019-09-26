Bole Chudiyan teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah are all set to create a buzz with their upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. Recently, the actor shared the second teaser from the film. Watch here–

Bole Chudiyan: After winning hearts with his strong character and the strong dialogues in the popular web series Sacred Games, it seems the actor wants to try something innovative and has recently shared the teaser of his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan. There is no doubt in saying that Nawazuddin likes to experiment with his roles and comes up with something new whenever he appears on the screens.

The teaser features Nawazuddin opposite Tamannaah sharing sweet romantic moments with each other. Rather it is flirting with each other in a party or romancing with each other while flying kites, both of them are looking adorable. Moreover, the film is based on the true-life incidents of Nawazuddin, so it will interesting to see the romantic side of Nawazuddin.

Talking about the social media reaction, the fans are giving mixed reactions to the teaser as they are shocked to see Nawazuddin Siddique in a romantic hero’s role. Moreover, the film will also serve as the first collaboration between Nawazuddin and Tamannaah.

Watch the teaser of Bole Chudiyan–

Moreover, the film will also serve as the debut in direction for Nawazuddin Siddique’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will be bankrolled by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia. The film started shooting in August and is shot in Rajasthan. Moreover, the allrounder will also sing a rap–Swaggy Chudiyan.

Earlier, Gold star Mouni Roy was supposed to feature opposite Nawazuddin Siddique in the film but later due to some personal issues with the producer, the actor left the project and later the makers chose Tamannaah as her replacement in the film. Currently, Mouni Roy is gearing up for her film Made in China with Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani.

Talking about the teaser, it has certainly disappointed as fans are quite surprised with Nawazuddin’s never seen before looks. Take a look at the reactions–

Ye Kis Line Mein Aaaa Gaye Bhai Aap ? 😂🤣😂 — Ashish K Nayak (@Nayakone) September 26, 2019

Gaitonde ab Gayega! Nahiiiii…

Bhai yeh Gochi matt lo..aap aise hi thik ho! — Pinaki Das (@das_pinaki) September 26, 2019

Nice trailer..

New Jodi😍#nawazuddin #tamannah

Both r my favs.

Both r amazing actors 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Waiting for this movie🤩#BoleChudiyan — (`◕‿◕´) 🅢🅗🅡🅤🅣🅘 (`◕‿◕´) (@proud_2beIndian) September 26, 2019

