Amazon prime originals: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set for his digital debut with Breathe season 2 on Amazon prime originals. Breathe season 1 was aired in January this year. Abhishek Bachchan along with Amit Sadh will be seen in the second season. Abhishek Bachchan gave his voice for Netflix's movie Mowgli. Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's romantic movie Manmarziyaan.

Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the lead character in the Amazon prime original series called ‘Breathe’. The show was much appreciated for the kind of bold content they managed to portray in the series. R. Madhavan and Amit Sadh played important roles. The plot of the story revolves around a desperate father trying to his child with lung disease. Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in the upcoming season 2 with Amit Sadh on board too for the series.

The first season of Breathe aired on Amazon prime in January this year. The first original series by Amazon prime was Inside Edge and the second was Breathe. Breathe was an ambitious project to portray the idea of a good story on a web platform. The son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and married to Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan played a parallel in the Anurag Kashyap’s romantic movie Manmarziyaan with Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Netflix’s new adaptation on The Jungle Book story, Mowgli is streaming on Netflix in which Abhishek Bachchan has given the voice of Bagheera.

Manmarziyaan was a hit at the Toronto film festival this year. The movie collected around 50 crores on the box office. After the success of Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred games, Bollywood actors are coming on the web platform to explore good stories and content. Abhishek Bachchan is all set to revamp his career and focus on doing good stories and characters, rather than playing side roles in mainstream commercial cinema.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More