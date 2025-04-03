Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

In an unexpected twist of online trolling, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi found himself at the center of social media confusion after Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Arshad Khan sent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli back to the pavilion during their IPL 2025 clash.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

As soon as Arshad Khan took Kohli’s wicket in a crucial moment of the match, RCB fans—overcome with emotions—flooded Arshad Warsi’s social media accounts with messages meant for the cricketer. Some fans hilariously blamed the actor for “taking Kohli’s wicket,” referencing his iconic role in Munna Bhai MBBS. One comment read, “Circuit, tu Kohli ka wicket kyun liya re?” while another exclaimed, “Bhai, tum IPL khelne kab se lage?”

 

The misunderstanding quickly gained traction, turning into a viral moment across social media platforms. Even those unfamiliar with cricket couldn’t help but laugh at the bizarre yet amusing situation.

Match Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate RCB

Despite the online drama, Gujarat Titans showcased a clinical performance, chasing down RCB’s 170-run target with ease. A dominant 73* off 39 balls from Jos Buttler and a steady 49 from Sai Sudharsan helped GT seal an eight-wicket victory. Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 30 off 18 balls added the finishing touches, as GT wrapped up the match with more than two overs to spare.

Arshad Khan’s Breakthrough Performance

Amidst all the social media confusion, Arshad Khan delivered a stellar bowling spell. He dismissed Kohli early in the innings, dealing a massive blow to RCB. The star batter attempted a flick down the leg side but was caught at deep fine-leg. This wicket sent RCB into a downward spiral, as they struggled at 42/4 during the powerplay.

Though Liam Livingstone (54 off 40) and Tim David (32 off 18) tried to stabilize the innings, RCB could only manage 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Kohli’s IPL 2025 Journey So Far

Virat Kohli began IPL 2025 on a high note with a match-winning knock of 59* against KKR. However, his form has seen a dip, with recent scores of 31 (30) against CSK and an early dismissal against GT. With the tournament progressing, RCB fans are eagerly waiting for Kohli to bounce back with a signature match-winning performance.

Not the First Time Fans Have Misfired

This isn’t the first time passionate cricket fans have mistakenly trolled the wrong person. During the 2023 Champions Trophy, electronics brand Philips found itself under fire when New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took a sensational catch to dismiss Kohli. Unaware of the distinction, angry fans flooded Philips’ social media pages with unrelated complaints.

 

 

