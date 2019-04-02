Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, dressed in casual attire. In peach tee and a floral print shirt, the actor appeared to be healthy and posed for the cameras well. Reports suggest that the hardworking actor will next appear on screens in his upcoming film Hindi Medium 2 with Kareena Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was recently spotted on Mumbai airport and appeared to be all well. The actor sported a black mask on his face and later uncovered it in front of the paparazzi. He was dressed in casual wear and further completed his look wearing a hat. With a confident walk and style, the actor also posed for the camera.

Soon the hardworking actor will start with the shoot of his upcoming film Hindi Medium 2, however, no official announcement is made regarding his project. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will also feature along with Irrfan Khan in the film in a leading role. Reports also suggest that the film will be shot in London and the diva is expected to appear as a cop in the film. The film will narrate the story of a girl, who travels to the United States to pursue higher education. The role of the girl will be played by Radhika Madan in the film.

Talking about Hindi Medium, the film was directed by Saket Choudhary and released in the year 2017. The comedy-drama film is based on the education system of India and also deals with the social themes that also includes education, class, social mobility and language. It is said that the film was a remake of Malayalam film Salt Mango Tree of 2015. The film emerged to be Irrfan’s highest grossing film and also marked a debut for Pakistani actor Saba Qamar.

The film also led to many nominations and finally ended up winning two Filmfare awards that included Best Film and Best Actor Award for Irrfan Khan. Apart from Irrfan and Saba, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Shayna Patel, Shayna Patel in supporting roles. Actor Irrfan Khan left for London in the month of March last year. Before leaving, he also informed his fans on Twitter about his illness. The actor was diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour and left for London for the treatment purpose.

