Canadian actress, model Lisa Ray on Tuesday took a twitter troll head on after the latter commented on the age of the actress. It all started after Lisa posted a selfie from Toronto on which a troll commented, “too old.” In strongly worded tweet, Lisa replied that yes he was right she is old, older than time, adding that perhaps she will never grow up in her mind but her body will and it’s a blessing to be wise, she is a cancer survivor and living her best life at 46. She further said that she is unshakeably secure and happy in her spirit and body, also hoping that he can experience that one day.

Actors like Suniel Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz came out in support of Lisa and said that she gave a genuine reply to the troll and asserted that she had put it up well.

You’re right. I’m old. Older than time, my boy. Perhaps you will never grow up in your mind but your body will and it’s a blessing to be wise, a cancer survivor and living my best life at 46. Unshakeably secure and happy in my spirit and body. Hope you can experience that one day https://t.co/cfwuw9yQs1 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 28, 2019

Honestly not hurt, but adding ‘too’ to ‘old’ is a symptom of society’s unrealistic expectations for women. Imp. to embrace age. This dialogue is good to highlight each’s state of mind. When I was young, I was different and craved guidance towards a wider, kinder perspective 🙏🏽 https://t.co/y7dBH368h8 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 29, 2019

Thank you for your tweet. And I believe people are not reacting to you personally, but society’s dysfunctional attitude towards women and age in public spheres, speaking through you. Wish you well. https://t.co/y7dBH368h8 — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) January 29, 2019

On this several twitter users said that she gave a befitting reply to the comment and gracefully presented it. Users tweeted in her favour by saying more power to her and asking her to live her life the way she wants to. Also, TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared his view by saying it as an “irresponsible comment” after which the troller replied by first mentioning his apologies if she was hurt, adding to it that he still thinks he said nothing wrong. To the Troll later, Lisa very simply replied by saying that “too” to “old” is a symptom of society’s unrealistic expectations for women and wished him well.

Lisa Ray was recently seen in the web series “Four more shots, please!” She was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2009 and a year later she was declared a survivor.

