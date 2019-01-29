Canadian actress, model Lisa Ray on Tuesday took a twitter troll head on after the latter commented on the age of the actress. It all started after Lisa posted a selfie from Toronto on which a troll commented, “too old.” In strongly worded tweet, Lisa replied that yes he was right she is old, older than time, adding that perhaps she will never grow up in her mind but her body will and it’s a blessing to be wise, she is a cancer survivor and living her best life at 46. She further said that she is unshakeably secure and happy in her spirit and body, also hoping that he can experience that one day.
Actors like Suniel Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz came out in support of Lisa and said that she gave a genuine reply to the troll and asserted that she had put it up well.
On this several twitter users said that she gave a befitting reply to the comment and gracefully presented it. Users tweeted in her favour by saying more power to her and asking her to live her life the way she wants to. Also, TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared his view by saying it as an “irresponsible comment” after which the troller replied by first mentioning his apologies if she was hurt, adding to it that he still thinks he said nothing wrong. To the Troll later, Lisa very simply replied by saying that “too” to “old” is a symptom of society’s unrealistic expectations for women and wished him well.
Lisa Ray was recently seen in the web series “Four more shots, please!” She was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2009 and a year later she was declared a survivor.
