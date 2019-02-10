Popular 90’s villain Mahesh Anand, who eased the negative roles Mahesh Anand was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday. According to the reports, Mahesh Anand body was found under the mysterious circumstances and but police did not recover any suicide note from the spot. A police officer told the media that his 57-year-old actor’s body was found in a decomposed state from his bungalow in Andheri West’s Yari road. Mahesh Anand made his last appearance in Govinda-starrer Rangeela Raja.

