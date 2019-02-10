Bollywood actor Mahesh Anand died at the age of 57 on Saturday. The actor played popular negative roles in the 90s era and has shared the big screen with big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and several others. Mahesh Anand's dead body was found from his Mumbai bungalow.

Saddened to hear of Mahesh Anand’s demise. The man was a victim of the roller coaster ride that is Bollywood. RIP. — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) February 9, 2019

I used to bump into him in the park close to my place. Quite sad to hear he's no more. — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (@RanvirShorey) February 9, 2019

RIP — Anurag pandey (@AnuragNayan) February 9, 2019

Popular '90s villain Mahesh Anand found dead at his Mumbai residence pic.twitter.com/pNN8sXGCFZ — Tanvi Limbachiya (@TanviLimbachiya) February 9, 2019

Popular villain of 90’s Mahesh Anand passes away… he was a school class mate #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TjUPFFh6Gk — R Jain (@des2videsh) February 9, 2019

