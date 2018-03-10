Bollywood actor his wife and a lawyer in connection with investigations into the Call Detail Record (CDR) scandal that was exposed in January. India’s first female private detective, Rajani Pandit along with eleven other detectives have been arrested by Thane crime branch in over one month.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is once again in legal trouble as the actor, along with his wife and a lawyer has been summoned by the Thane Police on Friday in relation with Call Data Record (CDR) case which was exposed in January this year. The Thane Police is probing the case in which private individuals through detectives managed to get their hands on confidential Call Data Records (CDR’S) of people they were interested in, according to the police. India’s first female private detective, Rajani Pandit along with eleven other detectives have been arrested by Thane crime branch in over one month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhi told media persons that the three—Nawazuddin, his wife and a lawyer had been called after some of the arrested accused had informed police that a lawyer had obtained call records of the actor’s wife from some private detectives. “Three arrested accused, Prasad Palekar, Ajinkya Nagargoje and Jigar Makhwana informed the police that an advocate had obtained the CDRs of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife from private detectives. Hence to verify the same, we have summoned them,” Mr Trimukhi told the media.

During the probe into the CDR scam, the police said that they found conversations in which the lawyer Rizwan Siddique seeks the CDR of the actor’s wife in phones confiscated from the accused—Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makwana, 35, and Ajinkya Nagargoje, 25. The three then obtained the records from their sources last year and handed it over, said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (crime), in a statement.

The name of famous private detective Rajani Pandit was revealed by Makesh Pandian, Prashant Palekar, Jigar Makwana, and Samresh Jha and then she too was afterwards arrested. The CDR racket was exposed on January 24 when police, after on a tip-off, arrested four private detectives from Kalwa in the district and henceforth the investigation was carried out.

