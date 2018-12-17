Shilpa Shetty Instagram pictures: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary in the Maldives. The couple is making the headlines with their steaming chemistry after 9 years of marriage. The 9th wedding anniversary is a must celebration for the couple who are seeking love and warmth in their relationship.

Shilpa Shetty Instagram pictures: Shilpa Shetty is the news for all the right reasons nowadays. Shilpa Shetty’s fashion sense is much more talked about by media than her Bollywood films. She looks amazing and gorgeous at the age of 43 with her husband Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty has been married to the Indian Industrialist Raj Kundra for 9 years. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are both enjoying their 9th wedding anniversary in the Maldives in some style. The main thing to catch out in this wedding season is how celebrities look so fresh and stunning at the same time.

This year all the big names got engaged which includes Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, Isha-Anand, Saina-Parupalli and many more. The wedding season has been lit for all the people as the celebrities got engaged and the photos which surfaced on the internet blossomed in public’s heart for life.

The beautiful pictures of Deepika and Ranveer gave some great destination wedding goals to the people. Shilpa Shetty won’t fall back as she posted and Raj Kundra posted their wedding anniversary pictures on Instagram. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the couple can be seen romancing each other in the Maldives. Shilpa Shetty can be seen in a blue bikini with husband Raj Kundra in the Maldives. Shilpa Shetty is a renowned actress in Bollywood and has done almost 30 films in the past.

Whereas Raj Kundra is a big Indian Industrialist and part-time cook for his home. The couple has many business ventures including Shilpa Shetty’s cooking show on TV. The couple is giving marriage goals to people.

