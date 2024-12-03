Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Vikrant Massey announces his retirement after attending a special screening of The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Modi, marking a career milestone.

Bollywood Actor Vikrant Massey Calls It ‘A Day To Remember For Rest Of My Life’, But Not For His Retirement Announcement

Vikrant Massey had a memorable day on December 2, 2024. The 37-year-old actor shocked his fans by announcing his retirement from acting in the early hours of Monday morning, only to later describe it as “a day to remember for the rest of my life.” However, the day wasn’t just about saying goodbye to his acting career. In the evening, he had a remarkable experience at the special screening of his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, held at the Balyogi Auditorium in New Delhi’s Parliament.

The screening was a prestigious event attended by prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other MPs. Bollywood veterans like Jeetendra, father of Ekta Kapoor, co-producer of the film, also graced the occasion. After the screening, Vikrant shared his emotions with the media, describing it as “the highest point of my career.” He recalled watching the film alongside the Prime Minister and other prominent figures, an experience he described as “special” and still hard to fully express in words.

MUST READ: What Happened To Harvey Weinstein? Disgraced Movie Mogul Rushed Back To Hospital For Urgent Medical Treatment

On his Instagram, Vikrant shared his gratitude, saying, “A day to remember for the rest of my life. Eternally grateful to Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten.”

The Sabarmati Report is based on the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning incident, which led to the loss of numerous lives. The film has garnered attention, especially for its depiction of the events surrounding the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express. The film has been praised by Prime Minister Modi, who acknowledged the film’s role in revealing the truth. He tweeted his appreciation, stating that “a fake narrative can persist only for a limited time,” and the facts would eventually surface.

The film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna and has been declared tax-free in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, for its portrayal of the tragic incident.

For Vikrant Massey, this milestone at the Sabarmati Report screening marked a peak in his career, before stepping away from the industry he has dedicated himself to for years.

ALSO READ: When Did Daddy Yankee Meet Mireddys Gonzalez? Lesser Known Facts About Rapper’s Wife As He Announces DIVORCE

Filed under

Prime Minister Modi film screening Vikrant Massey Vikrant Massey retirement Vikrant Massey Sabarmati Report

