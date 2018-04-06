It's a very conscious effort. It's not something that happens by chance. I have to very consciously choose the kind of work I want to do. I don't care about the image I have. What matters to me is that with every film, I am growing more and more as an actor, pushing and challenging myself. That's what I look for and upon that my choices are based, said the Pink actress who is starring opposite Kirti Kulhari.

Pink star Kirti Kulhari who is busy with the promotions of her film Blackmail is hoping that the movie does well at the box-office. On Wednesday, during the promotion of the film, the actress interacted with the media where she was asked what makes her work more, good performance or box office success. To which, the Bollywood diva was quoted saying, “It’s both actually… Numbers always help, I think more than the performance. But it also depends… There are some people in the industry to whom what matters is how good the actor is but to others it doesn’t.”

“What matters to them is how much money the film made and what kind of market this particular actor has so both the things matter but in different degrees to different people. Having said that, if I have performed brilliantly and my film doesn’t do well at the box-office, it does reduce the chances of me getting good work. So I hope Blackmail does well at the box-office.” She further added, “It’s a very conscious effort. It’s not something that happens by chance. I have to very consciously choose the kind of work I want to do. I don’t care about the image I have. What matters to me is that with every film, I am growing more and more as an actor, pushing and challenging myself. That’s what I look for and upon that my choices are based.”

She even shared some details about her future projects. The actress said, “I have a film called Uri in which I am working with Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal. It is based on surgical strikes and I am playing an Army officer so currently, I am shooting for that till May or June end. I have another called 50-50, it’s a working title. It is directed by Ashiwini Chaudhary and stars Randeep Hooda and Shreyas Talpade. I am playing a bar dancer and I have one short film called Maya which is going to come out very soon.”

