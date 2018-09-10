The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary, who recently won millions of hearts with her alluring dance performance in her latest video Super Star which has gone viral on social media and has garnered millions of views on video-sharing platform YouTube, has once again set the Internet on fire after her latest Instagram picture all dressed up in yellow for her new movie 'Dosti Ke Side Effects'

Famous Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her popular song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, is taking the internet by storm with her latest songs. Sapna is known for making the crowd go crazy at her stage performances and makeover pictures. The ‘Anarkali of Haryana’ was seen in Bigg Boss 11 and was appreciated for her straightforwardness and her dancing yet again she has taken the social media by storm looking stunning as ever in a yellow suit, Sapna can be seen taking a selfie with the crew of Dosti Ke Side Effects. It seems Sapna is out to give something new to her fans.

Sapna Choudhary is finally making a Bollywood debut through Dosti Ke Side Effects. In the film starring along with Sapna Choudhary will be Vikrant Anand, TV actor Zubair Khan and famous Indian television Actress Anju Jadhav of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’ will also be seen in the film.

she is famous for risqué performances involving a lot of ‘latkas and jhatkas, she has more than 1 million followers who are crazy over her dance moves some of her best performances have been in Chori 96 ki, Ram ki su, Super Star, and the ever famous Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

Haryanvi hotness in her latest song Super star is a rage on the internet and has received more than 1 million views Sapna is getting all famous for her sexy thumkas.

