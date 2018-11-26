Tollywood actress Poonam Pandey is dancing in the shower on Zara Zara Behekta Hai from the album Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Donning just a white T-shirt, Poonam looks drop-dead gorgeous as she dances for the camera. She has complemented her sexy avatar with dark pink lipstick and kohled eyes. Her video in a span of just a few hours has garnered 747k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty.

Model cum Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey once again makes her fans go crazy with her hot and sultry videos on her official Instagram handle. Indian glamour model Poonam is known for entertaining her fans with her sensual dance moves, and her super sexy photoshoots. The sensation is often known for uploading bold seductive videos on YouTube which often creates a buzz on social media. She started her acting career with Nasha in 2013 where she plays the role of a teacher who has sexual relationships with her students.

Talking about her latest Instagram video, Tollywood actress Poonam Pandey is dancing in the shower on Zara Zara Behekta Hai from the album Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Donning just a white T-shirt, Poonam looks drop-dead gorgeous as she dances for the camera. She has complemented her sexy avatar with dark pink lipstick and kohled eyes. Her video in a span of just a few hours has garnered 747k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her beauty. Take a look at her videos here:

On the work front, Poonam Pandey is currently riding high on the success of her movie The Journey Of Karma opposite Shakti Kapoor. In the movie, she played the role of Karma D’souza. The movie revolves around a slum girl who wants to chase her dreams to work in America. The movie is packed with twists and turns and lust with a mysterious old man.

