Poonam Pandey was asked about her role and performance in the movie she said she will be playing the role of an 18-year-old college goer student, and her experience to re-live her college days again made her miss her old friends. When asked about her experience with Shakti Kapoor, Poonam got very excited and said it was an opportunity she couldn't resist and loved working with such a dynamic actor.

The social media sensation Poonam Pandey is all set to make her big comeback with her erotic-thriller The Journey of Karma opposite superstar Shakti Kapoor. The movie has been Directed by Jagbir Dahiya written by Rupesh Paul and is suppose to hit the silver screens this October 26, 2018. Poonam Pandey and actor Shivender Dahiya are attending events for the promotion of their upcoming sultry film, she was last seen at a press conference held at PVR Plaza, Connaught plaza.

Talking about the picture Poonam Pandey is dressed in a backless olive green dress she has complemented her look with pretty kohled eyes and nude lipstick as she poses for the camera. Poonam Pandey is famous for her curvaceous body and her sultry expressions. This film is a story of a slum girl who is brilliant in studies, chasing her dreams to work in America. Travels through her journey full of twist n turns, surprises, lust with a mysterious old man.

