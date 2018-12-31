The year 2018 has seen many incidents that were seldom thought to be revealed if it was an era of the 1970s, '80s or '90s. However, everything now seems to be transparent in this era. From the controversies of love, betrayal, hatred, assault, etc, here are top 6 controversies that flourished in Bollywood.

The year 2018 has been a roller coaster ride for all those who are big fans of the Bollywood. Fans have got some of the most shocking news of the industry which has shaken them this year. From actors to producers being accused of sexual harassment after the #metoo movement started when Tanushree Dutta, reopened her mouth about Nana Patekar’s assault while filming for a movie Horn Ok Please and song in the year 2009. Here is the list of some controversies that will blow your mind.

1. Shimla police filed an FIR against popular Bollywood veteran Jeetendra in a sexual assault case

Jeetendra was accused of having sexually assaulted a woman who claimed to be his cousin. The victim lodged a complaint with the police in which she has mentioned that 47 years ago in Shimla, the actor had assaulted her in a hotel room which they were sharing at the time.

2. Priyanka Chopra’s marriage with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding has been a hot topic this year. The duo has already been married, however, before their marriage, there was a lot of buzzes among her fan followers and in the industry too because of their age difference. “The Cut” a New York-based magazine also published some offensive materials who later apologised for it.

3. Aiyaari star Sidharth Malhotra was slammed for his comments on the Bhojpuri language

Sidharth Malhotra was attending a promotional event for his film where he mocked at the Bhojpuri language saying that it gives a “latrine kind” of vibes. On this, actress Neetu Chandra slammed the actor for his comment through her official social media handle.

4. Television star Sara Khan’s naked live bathtub video

TV actress Sara Khan’s sister mistakenly showed Sara naked on a bathtub when she was trying to make an Instagram live video. This video’s screenshots was circulated over the social media platform and created a ruckus for the actress.

5. Singer Papon was in trouble after he was seen kissing a teenage girl in a viral video

Bollywood singer Papon whose real name is Angaraag Mahanta had a to quit a reality show after his video in which he is seen kissing a minor girl on the sets of a reality show, went viral. At that time, Papon was shooting for the Voice India Kids.

6. Bollywood’s actor Alok Nath booked for sexual assault

Writer-director Vinta Nanda has accused Alok Nath of sexual harassment and rape this year. The actor, who is mostly known to have done a positive role in films is actually a monster in real life of reports are true.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More