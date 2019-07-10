The whole country is in shock after India's defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup 2019. Here's how Bollywood celebrities reacted after India's exit from the grand tournament.

India’s campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019 has come to an end as New Zealand beat Virat Kohli led Indian cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday in the 1st semi-final of the tournament. The match went on for two days as rain disrupted the play of yesterday, today it has been pulled to the reserve day. However, in a slow pitch, New Zealand had managed to score 239 runs losing 8 wickets in 50 overs. India, chasing 240, looked in trouble from the early of their innings as Matt Henry struck with the wicket of in-form batsman Rohit Sharma. India was three wickets down within 3.1 overs as their key top-order batsman Virat Kohli and KL Rahul went back to the pavilion. However, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja recovered the early damage later with a 116 run partnership in the seventh wicket but it was certainly not enough to confirm the final berth of the World Cup.

While billion of the Indian fans across the country still cannot believe the result, Bollywood celebs have taken to Twitter to show their disappointment at India’s loss in the World Cup.

Here is what Bollywood celebs said after India’s shocking defeat at the semi-final of the World Cup.

Team Indiaaaaaaa! ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ We still love you! #CWC19 p.s. guess who is not watching the finals anymore ?!? 😏😏😏 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 10, 2019

Whatever the outcome 🤞🏼, Dhoni today has consolidated his “legendary ness “. And Jadeja will be one . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 10, 2019

Fight…grind… do what it takes just stick with it!!!! Boys you are the champions #MenInBlue #teamindia — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) July 10, 2019

Huh!!! And that’s why they say anything can happen in a sport !! A good comeback attempt nevertheless !! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 there is always another time !! Indiaaaaaaa — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 10, 2019

Heartbreaking to see India lose today but #Dhoni you beauty, you proved today why you’re my favourite… he gives every match his all and he really tried hard to pull through for us…Much love and respect to our former skipper ❤️ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) July 10, 2019

Gutted. But just wasn’t our time. The boys made us proud till the end.. 🇮🇳🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 10, 2019

As these thumbs sadly type the unthinkable, its only fair to applaud New Zealand for this outstanding effort👏👏👏. They read it better they worked it better.

Thank you India for the pride and cheers throughout. Including this fight back. 🙏🙏.#INDvsNZ #cwc2019 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 10, 2019

I DID , I DO & I WILL ALWAYS BELIEVE IN MY TEAM INDIA!!! #INDvsNZ https://t.co/QvHuS7YWs3 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 10, 2019

😞💔 — mandira bedi (@mandybedi) July 10, 2019

Fantastic run, #TeamIndia ! Thank you for the skill, the intensity and the sportsmanship throughout the @cricketworldcup . Tomorrow is a new day. Onward and upward! @imVkohli — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 10, 2019

I’m depressed 😢😢😢 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) July 10, 2019

Loved supporting our #teamindia you guys played awesome cricket. Just not our day today. I can’t imagine how distraught you guys must be feeling. Thank you for all the wonderful matches you played. Gave us so much to cheer. Love my team. #TeamIndia — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 10, 2019

Thank you #IndianCricketTeam for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you. 🙏😍🇮🇳 https://t.co/ArwdoroPmF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 10, 2019

