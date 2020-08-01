While actress Taapsee Pannu cebrates her 33rd birthday, her entertainment industry co-stars and colleagues have showered their heart-warming thoughts to make her birthday memorable.

As actor Taapsee Pannu rings in her 33rd birthday on Saturday, her co-stars and friends from the industry showered heart-warming wishes to make her birthday special.

The ‘Pink’ actor’s ‘Manmaziyaan’ director Mukesh Chhabra extended birthday wishes to the birthday girl on Twitter. He wrote, “Happy birthday Taapsee. “(hugging emoji). Wishing loads of happiness to Pannu, her ‘Naam Shabana’ co-star Manoj Bajpayee sent birthday wishes to the actor on Twitter. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @taapsee.keep shining bright always!!! Loads of happiness !!!!”

Posting a picture with Taapsee on Instagram, Anubhav Sinha who directed the star for ‘Mulk’, extended adorable birthday wish. He noted, “Happy Happy Pannu Sahab. You da glorious gal. Stay like dat and blast through the year. @taapsee.”

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture with Taapsee on Instagram and sent ‘much love ‘ to the birthday girl. He noted, “Happy Birthday dear @taapsee – you are already a bright shining star – May you shine even more brighter & enthral us with your performances. Have a great great one. Much love.”

In the adorable picture, Taapsee is seen seated along with Riteish and Kriti Sanon at an event as the trio shared a light moment.

Anurag Kashyap shared a never seen before throwback picture on Instagram and called Taapsee his missing chair in an Instagram post, as he extended birthday greetings to the actor. In the picture, Taapsee is seen seated on a couch as, Anurag seats on her lap, while they both smile and look into the camera.

In another picture shared with the post, Anurag is seen sharing a warm hug with the actor. Along with the post, Kashyap noted: “Happy Birthday to my missing chair @taapsee ..Garajte raho…baraste raho…”

‘Saand Ki Aankh’ co-actor Bhumi Pednekar put out picture of Taapsee on her Instagram story to wish her on the birthday. Along with the picture, she also posted a video wherein both the actor are seen laughing their heart out. She wrote, ” Happy birthday Taapsee. Wishing you years of happiness and laughing.”