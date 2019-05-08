Ananya Pandey, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Raina debut: 2019 has started very well for Bollywood. From content getting more meaningful to actors getting more refined, the year has come with a lot of positivity for the industry. Not just this, 2019 is also welcoming many new faces to Bollywood. From Ananya Panday to Isabelle Kaif, there will be a lot of fresh talents to explore this year. Have you chosen your favourite? No? Pick one now!

Last year, the audience got to see a lot of fresh face in Bollywood. From Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Dhadak to Ishaan Khattar’s splendid performance in the same, the fresh talents slowly became everyone’s favourite. Salman Khan also introduced his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma with the movie Loveyatri. One of the most amazing debut performance was delivered by Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in two back-to-back movies Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, followed by Simmba with Ranveer Singh.

Now, a new package of talent will enter Bollywood in 2019. With a number of debuts, there is a variety of movies releasing this year. As of now, a few debuts have already taken place like Dimple Kapadia’s son Karan Kapadia debuted with the movie Blank but there is a big list of fresh faces you have yet to discover. Bollywood siblings like Isabelle Kaif and Nupur Sanon will also get their big break in 2019. There has been a great buff recently for the release of Student of the Year 2 which will be marking debuts for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Similarly, the excitement will double as there are many other interesting debut performances coming in the way.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif

Of all the interesting siblings in Bollywood, one of the most loved is the Kaifs. Popular Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif who has delivered many hits in the industry is going to introduce sister Isabelle Kaif to the world of cinemas. The younger Kaif will be making her debut in Bollywood opposite Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi in the movie Time to Dance. Not all the deets about the movie are clear but, it will be releasing in the year 2019. After getting swayed by Katrina Kaif’s hotness and superb dancing skills, fans are eager to watch Isabelle Kaif showcasing her skills.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has been creating quite a buzz since her appearance in Karan Johar’s controversial show Koffee With Karan. The diva is soon going to debut in Bollywood with the movie Student Of The Year which will also star Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ahead of her debut, the starlet has become the talk-of-the-town, gaining huge popularity. Ananya Panday is just 20 years old and hopes for a blooming career in Bollywood. Meanwhile, take a look at some of her stunning photos which will help you recognise her better!

Yami Gautam's sister Surilie Gautam

Yami Gautam’s younger sister and daughter of director Mukesh Gautam, Surilie Gautam is all set to make her debut in Bollywood this year. Inspired by her star sibling Yami Gautam, Surilie Gautam has also developed an interest in acting. Hoping to build a long-lasting career in Bollywood, the diva has signed the period film Battle of Saragarhi opposite Randeep Hooda. Not many of you might remember but the younger Gautam has already made her debut in television with the show Meet Mila De Rabba.

She entered showbiz in the year 2008 and now, after a gap of more than 10 years, Surilie Gautam will be trying her luck in Bollywood.

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina made everyone a fan when he impressed with his superb acting in TV series as Lord Shiva. The actor looked amazing in the avatar and perfectly suited the role he received. With the well-built physique of Mohit Raina, to his powerful acting, it was quite obvious for him to get a ticket to Bollywood. The actor looked absolutely dazzling as he stepped into the industry with the superhit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Mohit Raina debuted in Bollywood with the Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which was directed by aced helmer Aditya Dhar and it had hit the silver screens on January 11. The movie proved to be a huge hit on the box-office and gave a good Bollywood break to Raina too.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s kids are shining bright in Bollywood. First, daughter Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the year 2015 with Salman Khan’s Hero and now, the younger Shetty, Ahan is all set to enter the world of cinema. Ahan Shetty will be marking his debut in the year 2019 with the aced filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Hindi-language remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. You might not notice a big coincidence that Sajid Nadiadwala also gave a break to Sunil Shetty in the year 1993 with the movie Waqt Hamara Hai. Fresh talent from the Shetty clan will soon be entertaining all of us.

Dimple Kapadia's son Karan Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and Twinkle Khanna’s cousin, Karan Kapadia also tried his luck in Bollywood in the year 2019 with the movie Blank. The recently released movie was directed by Tony D’Souza. Although it did not do wonders on the box-office, Karan Kapadia’s performance was appreciated by fans. The movie earned 4 crores in a week and earned 97 lacks on the opening day. The movie was about a suicide bomber that was surrounded by a mystery in which they are trying to prevent a terrorist attack. The plot was good but could not attract much audience.

Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl

Salman Khan Films introduces a fresh talent to Bollywood every year. This time, in the year 2019, Bollywood’s bhaijaan took the platform to bring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in the starlight. Son of Khan’s friend, Zaheer Iqbal got his Bollywood break with the movie Notebook and starred opposite Pranutan Bahl. The later is Mohnish Bahl’s daughter and legendary Bollywood actress Nutan’s granddaughter. Pranutan Bahl looked amazing throughout the movie and was able to win hearts with her performance. While Zaheer, on the other hand impressed the female audience with his hotness and superb looks.

Salman Khan's love interest Lulia Vantur

Salman Khan’s girlfriend Lulia Vantur will also be trying her lady luck in Bollywood this year. The Romanian actor, model and presenter Iulia Vantur will be starring in the movie Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala opposite Jimmy Shergill. Directed by Prem Soni, the movie is scheduled to release in 2019 only but there are no clues about the date of release. Lulia Vantur will be playing the lead role in female category, marking her big debut.

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor

One of the most popular starlets, Khushi Kapoor has been quite in the gossip world for her stylish appearances. Daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is also interested in entering the world of cinema. Taking an inspiration from the elder one Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor is quite determined to have a bright career in Bollywood. There are reports that the young lady will be debuting in the industry in 2019 itself. Sources of this came from the popular talk-show hosted by Bollywood actor No Filter Neha. In the show, Khushi Kapoor revealed that she is soon going to get her big break and enter the showbiz world.

Take a look at some of her stunning photographs!

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to enter the silver screen with his big release Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. The upcoming star will be launched by his father Sunny Deol and his debut movies is quite awaited by the fans. Sunny Deol is confident about his son making a Bollywood entry and audience can’t wait to watch the hotty on silver screen.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol

