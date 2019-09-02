Bollywood director told Radhika Madan: Radhika Madan during an interview to a web portal spills all the beans related to her bad experience in Bollywood, from nepotism to casting couch she talks on everything. The actress won best debut award for Vishal Bhardwaj's film Pataakha and she is all set to recreate the magic with her upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

Bollywood director told Radhika Madan: To conquer the world a person should conquer himself first and that’s the key for success, here’s the actress who proved this phrase right, Radhika Madan, India’s rising star bagged the best debut award for her film Pataakha (2018) and during an interview the diva spills all the beans about her worst experiences which she went through in Bollywood.

Radhika opened up about the existence of nepotism and casting couch in the industry and said she was once told, that she will never gonna make it here as she is not that pretty to be cast in any films. Radhika the award winner once felt insecure about not being a star kid and was rejected from the films as the project was offered to some star kid.

Radhika, in an interview also expressed her desire to work in Karan Johar’s film as she is full of drama and she wants that in reel life too, however, the actor once auditioned for Student of The Year film but due to nepotism she didn’t get the part. With all this disparity, the actress with her passion and prowess acting debuted in Bollywood with the Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha, for her character the actress was very much lauded by all and with that she bagged the Best Debut Award for the film. No doubt hard work always pays off.

The diva also appeared in action comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which made her win People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Radhika before her Bollywood debut, worked in a serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi with some Reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 7, and for Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, the star bagged many awards like Best Fresh Face (Female), Stylish Jodi, Best Actress, Most Popular Face of the year, Youth Popular Icon Award and many more to go for the diva, as her passion won’t let her stop in Bollywood.

