Bollywood is one the most happening world full of glam and glitz. Every other day, the actors are seen partying in the best of their avatars. Giving fans a reason to sit in awe, Bollywood beauties take on the most fashionable looks from their wardrobes and grace the occasion. This time too, Manish Malhotra, a popular and aced designer hosted a big bash for Bollywood celebrities and the divas showed up in the most stunning attires. The star-studded affair was covered by the paparazzi and the photos are amazing.

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted donning a stunning powdery blue pantsuit styled with a crop top underneath. The actor looked like a perfect boss lady with utmost class!

Student Of The Year 2 debutant Tara Sutaria who is already fluttering hearts, once again left fans stunned with her superhot looks. Donning a shimmery off shoulder short dress, Tara Sutaria looked glamorous as ever.

Luka Chuppi fame Kriti Sanon amazed everyone with her all-black outfit which had the perfect mix of hot and classy. The diva styled a jacket with a bralette underneath and it came out super!

Chunky Panday’s little girl Ananya Panday has become every young girl’s fashion guide and we don’t wonder why! Carrying comfort with fashion and style is what Ananya did in the Manish Malhotra bash. The diva donned a short dress band posed like a real diva!

Khushi Kapoor is not just a Bollywood diva in making, she also might be the most fashionable 18-year-old you would come across. Styling a simple white crop top with a maroon pants, the hottie looked absolutely stunning!

