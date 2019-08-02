Bollywood drug controversy: Karan Johar recently received an open letter from an anonymous Twitter account named NotKangana. He got the letter after he shared a video a few days back featuring Bollywood stars who are being accused of consuming drugs at this house party.

Bollywood drug controversy: Filmmaker Karan Johar got into a controversy lately when he posted a video on social media featuring Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vickey Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and others in a house party hosted by him. Soon after Karan shared the video it got viral and now the film stars are being accused of consuming drugs at his party.

Recently, an open letter has been posted by someone for Karan Johar on Twitter named as NotKangana. The writer has not revealed his/her identity and it seems to be a fake account. In the letter, the person has asked some questions from Karan including why was the video made and why he was he flaunting closeness with stars. The person also added that India has changed and people don’t worship stars anymore.

The letter also points out Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s controversy on talk show Koffee With Karan and how it affected his career. The letter criticises Karan and says that he doesn’t understand youth even after spending time with them. He has no right to spoil anybody’s career just for the sake of gossip and entertainment.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Neither I know @milinddeora; nor his family. I didn’t share this video to harass anyone but to expose Bollywood stars who are themselves into drugs yet defamed our youth calling them drug addict!!

I would never apologise to these drug addicts.@ANI @TimesNow @ZeeNews https://t.co/GRB4x5OICC pic.twitter.com/MIn0iPh2x0 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 31, 2019

After the video went viral, a political leader named Manjinder S Sirsa shared the video and called the stars Udta Bollywood. He asserted that all the stars were high and had possessed drugs. Later, he also denied to apologise for his statement and asked all of them to go through a dope test.

After the controversy, none of the stars present there have come up to talk about the issue.

