Following the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) active probe involving a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed the 'clean up' and said will help the young, future generations.

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a ‘clean up’ and said it ‘will help our young, future generations.’ The 45-year-old star took to Twitter and urged that the dealers and suppliers must be punished. She tweeted, “It was high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations.” “Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people,” the Bollywood actress added.

Earlier in the day, NCB, which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation. Karishma handles Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s account. The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well.

All four people have been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai on Tuesday. Previously, the NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on September 18.

Twas high time for clean up to happen.Very welcome!Will help our young/future generations.Start from here,surely,proceed to all sectors.Uproot it from its core.Punish th Guilty,users,the dealers/suppliers.The profiting Big Guys on the take,who give it a blind eye and ruin people. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 22, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Host Salman Khan’s BTS video raises excitement

Earlier Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik on Tuesday moved bail applications in the Bombay High Court in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde, the matter will come up for hearing on September 23 and the details of the application will be shared after the hearing. Meanwhile, a special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court here today extended till October 6 the judicial custody on Rhea Chakraborty. The special court in Mumbai had on September 11 rejected the bail plea of Rhea, her brother, and others observing that if she is released on bail she may alert other accused persons and they may destroy evidence in the matter. (ANI)

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB begins probe on viral video from Karan Johar’s party