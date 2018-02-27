Veteran actress and queen of Indian cinema Sridevi had accidentally drowned in the bathtub of the hotel where she was staying, the Dubai police confirmed on Monday. However, a few of the Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, even journalists like Barkha Dutt, Rajdeep Sardesai, along with Sridevi's fans are now condemning the "sensational" reporting on her death. Sridevi's untimely death has left everyone shocked.

Veteran actress Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a hotel room in Dubai, confirms Dubai-based Gulf News. They further said that the actor was under the influence of alcohol. However, since it was earlier reported that the iconic star passed away due to cardiac arrest and later it was declared that the cause of her death was an accidental drowning, many media houses were sensationalizing the news of her death and making it a mystery which irked many Bollywood celebrities.

A few of the Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, even journalists like Barkha Dutt, Rajdeep Sardesai, along with Sridevi’s fans are now condemning the “sensational” reporting on her death. Sridevi’s untimely death has left everyone shocked. While India still waits to receive Sridevi’s mortal remains, Indian envoy to the UAE, Navdeep Suri, took to Twitter to share: “The media interest in the untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help.”

There’s no bottom in the barrel of the graceless. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 26, 2018

I wonder after doing such reporting about a legend who lost her life..can these people sleep in peace? Ashamed to live in times where we have to see such a standard of reporting on reputed channels. #ShameOnYou ..let someone rest in peace 🙏🏽 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 26, 2018

These same channels used to run just to get a glimpse or a small byte from her.. n now they come up with such reporting! Better retire guys🙏🏽 U can’t go more disgraceful 🙏🏽 ur reporting is the biggest SADMA to ur viewers. #gorestinpeace — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 26, 2018

T 2627 – Get back to love .. it is the only sustainable !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2018

The only answer to these #Sridevi hideous hashtags on news tv tonight is one of our own : #NewsKiMaut. Forget a bathtub; a drain pipe will do for this gutter level rubbish. Ashamed to be affiliated with this. Relieved to not be on air in this present environment — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 26, 2018

May they let you rest in peace…. pic.twitter.com/stoWljWkbf — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 26, 2018

Sridevi featured in many blockbuster films such as Judaai, Chandni, Lamhe, Sadma, Chaalbaaz, among many others. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also contributed to Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and Kannada film industry. Sridevi, during the time of her death, was with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor. Her elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor did not attend the wedding as she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in India. Her death was indeed a big loss for the entertainment industry. Her fans across the globe expressed their grief and sorrow over the actor’s death.

