Ace singer Asha Bhosle on Friday was felicitated with the fifth Yash Chopra Memorial Award. The singer who has given her melodious voice to iconic songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Dum Maaro Dum among many others has worked for nearly seven decades and recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has given her melodious voice to iconic songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Dum Maaro Dum among many others has been felicitated with the fifth Yash Chopra Memorial Award on Friday. The one who felicitated the ace singer with this special award was veteran actress Rekha who herself has been a part of a host of Bhosle’s memorable songs in many Bollywood super hits. The two ladies graced the occasion with their ageless charm as the entire Bollywood stood up to applaud the most versatile singer the Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed.

The 84-year-old singer has worked for nearly seven decades and recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages, was selected for the award instituted in the memory of the filmmaker. While receiving the prestigious award, the singer even recalled her first meeting with the late Yash Chopra. Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra, filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Alka Yagnik, actor Padmini Kohlapure, scriptwriter Honey Irani, and Anu and Shashi Ranjan were part of the award jury panel. The previous recipients of the award were Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan.

Yash Chopra Memorial Award has been instituted by MP T Subbarami Reddy in the memory of Chopra, who died in 2012, in association with Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan. The award also carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Both Rekha and Asha dazzled in cream-and-gold sarees. While presenting the award to the singer, Rekha said that she has a special place in her heart for Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar.