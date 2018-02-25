Bollywood legendary actress, Sridevi breathed her last on her last in Dubai on Saturday at the age of 54. As the nation mourns the death of Sridevi, her mortal remains are expected to arrive at around 11 pm, and her funeral will take place tomorrow morning, on Monday.

Anil Ambani's private jet will bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi to Mumbai. As per sources, she reportedly did not step out of her Dubai hotel room for two days before she died

The fans whiffed grief at veteran actor Sridevi’s house who arrived outside her house in order to pay tribute to her. The ‘Chandni’ of Bollywood who died on 24th February, Saturday has left us with utmost melancholy, as the nation mourns the death of Sridevi, her mortal remains are expected to arrive at around 11 pm, and her funeral will take place tomorrow morning, on Monday. Anil Ambani’s private jet will bring back the mortal remains of Sridevi to Mumbai. As per sources, she reportedly did not step out of her Dubai hotel room for two days before she died. On Saturday, she was found dead in the bathroom of her hotel by husband Boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sridevi’s many fandoms and lovers have already started visiting her house. Social Media is also buzzing with innumerable tributes and obituaries flooding in from all the quarters. Apart from her major fandoms, all the celebrities have also enunciated utmost grief and disappointment over the demise of India’s Hawa Hawai.

Her elder daughter, Janhvi, who was in Mumbai, was taken to Anil Kapoor’s residence by Karan Johan. Her rest of the family is still in Dubai for a wedding, as per the reports, Sridevi along with her family was in UAE to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Her family members too will return to the city today, on Sunday, February 25 to attend the late actress’s last rites. The iconic actress died of massive heart attack, her family is trying to complete all the formalities which are required to bring her mortal back to the country. However, there is a lot of paperwork involved in the due process, hence, it will be late when her mortal remains are brought back.

