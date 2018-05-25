In an exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Alex Reece talks about Bollywood, 007 and what he wants to do next in India. The British actor was quoted saying, "The Indian film industry is the most welcoming and friendly place I’ve ever been in. It was also one of the most fascinating experiences of my life. It’s like being at the centre of a controlled explosion of immense energy and creativity."

British actor Alex Reece was recently seen in the Punjabi film ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’ starring Diljit Dosanjh. What’s more, he was also seen as the Bond villain in a commercial with 007 Daniel Craig and Bond girl Bérénice Marlohe. In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan, Alex Reece talks about Bollywood, 007 and what he wants to do next in India.

NewsX: How was it working in ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’?

Alex Reece: The Indian film industry is the most welcoming and friendly place I’ve ever been in. It was also one of the most fascinating experiences of my life. It’s like being at the centre of a controlled explosion of immense energy and creativity. Part of the charm was how everybody is very honest and if they like something, they tell you. Pankaj Batra directed the film with an air of masterful calm but when he liked my acting in a take, he smiled and said, “Alex, you’re my main man” in front of the crew. To have such an acknowledgement of my work was immensely satisfying. Another great thing was having the writer Gurpreet Singh Palheri on the sets. Once he came up to me and said, “You are special, Alex. You have no ego; you just care about the movie.” It was so heartening to hear that.

NewsX: How did you land the role in ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’?

Alex Reece: I think it was a divine blessing that I landed this role. Naila Mughal from Bollywood Castings in London sent me a note about Pankaj Batra coming to do auditions in London. I applied for the role and met Pankaj, who cast me as the lead villain ‘Jack’, the main negative character opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

NewsX: How has your India journey been so far?

Alex Reece: I have come to see Bob Christo as my role model. He was once the only ‘Gora’ (foreigner) in Bollywood who was synonymous with almost every role that was written for a white baddie ever in Bollywood. I mean, if there was a role for a foreigner, it was impossible for makers not to consider Bob Christo for it. Like Bob Christo, I too love yoga and martial arts. When I first came to live in India in 1995 to study yoga and the Indian martial art Kalaripayattu, I wanted to make my life better. After spending three days meditating in a jungle around Tamil Nadu, I met a stranger near a waterfall. He strongly advised me to take a pilgrimage. Soon after, Swami Radhakrishna Cheynanda told me that I should go on a trip in search of my own mantra. I travelled from Rameshwaram to Varanasi on an old Enfield Bullet 350cc, and after meditating at the temple in Varanasi, I decided to train to become an actor. It was many years later when I was teaching yoga and I suddenly checked my phone – something I would never do when I’m teaching. I saw a message from Bollywood Castings about the role in ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’… and the rest just fell into place.

NewsX: How was your experience with Diljit Dosanjh on and off the sets?

Alex Reece: Working with Diljit was a special experience, as he not only has a powerful screen presence but also magnificent grace, charm and charisma. What was most surprising was that after filming my first scene with him (where I start a fight with him in a cafe), he watched the rushes on the monitor and paid me a big compliment. He bowed doing a namaste and said, “Great acting.” The humbleness took my breath away. He is a such a big star but on the sets, he is always a gentleman, humble and considerate towards other actors and crew.

NewsX: Tell us about the commercial with Daniel Craig.

Alex Reece: I was chosen over 1500 people as the lead Bond villain in ‘Crack the Case’ Heineken commercial with 007 Daniel Craig and Bond girl Bérénice Marlohe. The budget of this advertisement was about Rs 95 crores. In the studio, they built a complete replica of the Orient Express train. Each carriage was designed as a ‘homage’ to different Bond films from the past. I had to learn some Russian for the audition and had to be as threatening as possible, and they came up to me during filming on the set and admitted they had been terrified by the character I had created. Unfortunately, advertising rules for alcohol prohibit using violence or the threat of violence, so most of the really threatening scenes from the filming never made it to the final cut. But the best thing was that after the ad, I was able to afford a diamond ring and propose to my girlfriend!

NewsX: Do you want to do more Bollywood films?

Alex Reece: Of course, I am in love with Bollywood and Indian cinema. I think there is more imagination, energy and creative passion in India than in the rest of the world. There are so many great actors and superb directors and so much love for story, drama and entertainment. Bollywood is the most exciting place in the film world of today.

NewsX: Any words in Hindi or Punjabi you may have picked up.

Alex Reece: My favourite word in Punjabi is ‘Chardikala’ because I think it captures not just the peppy Punjabi attitude, but also the magic of the Indian attitude to life, which seems to me to be so full of optimism and joy, belief and enthusiasm. In the West, attitudes are more sceptical and cynical, but the ‘Chardikala’ attitude of optimism and joy is for me the essence of the Indian personality that I love so much. Another word in Hindi that I love is the word ‘Aap’, because embedded in the word is respect for our elders, and that is another thing which is missing in Western society. I think it is a very beautiful and honourable thing to have respect for our parents and elders embedded into the vocabulary of the language.

NewsX: What are your forthcoming projects?

Alex Reece: I have several movies out this year, including ‘Sky Sharks’ alongside actor Naomi Grossman. I have an appearance as a ‘special forces’ SAS soldier in ‘Vengeance’, an action movie which won the HBO ‘Best Feature’ and ‘Best Action’ awards in New York last year. Then, I play a private detective in ‘Last Village On The Right’ which is directed by James Crow, it’s a tongue-in-cheek horror-comedy inspired by Brexit and Donald Trump. My next role will be as a policeman in a ‘film noir’ style detective drama ‘Chasing Ghosts’ by Anglo-Indian director Aoun Khan, which just won a major worldwide distribution deal at the Cannes Film Festival.

