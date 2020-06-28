Films that are likely to be announced tomorrow include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Abhishek Bachchan’s Big Bull.

Virtual is the new normal. As Covid-19 pandemic hits Bollywood hard, a bunch of films are all set to release online directly, which will be announced tomorrow. Disney + Hotstar released a new poster on Sunday teasing fans about a huge announcement that’s underway, titled as ‘Bollywood ki home delivery’.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bachchan will come live on Disney Plus Hotstar tomorrow with Walt Disney Co. President and Star Disney India Chairperson Uday Shankar at 4:30 pm. What’s to come, will surely leave you excited.

Reports are rife that films that are likely to be announced tomorrow include Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj, Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan’s Big Bull, Kriti Sanon’s Mimi, Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s Shiddat, Kunal Khemmu’s Lootcase and Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Hafiz.

Also Read: Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw death anniversary: Vicky Kaushal pays special tribute, watch video

Also Read: Salman Khan on Sushmita Sen’s Aarya: What a comeback, what a show

It was only recently announced that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara would stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24. It will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers as a tribute to the late actor. Some other films that are slated to release on other OTT platforms in the month of July include Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Also Read: Watching Dil Bechara won’t be easy for me, says Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant‘s last film

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App