Did You Know Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor’s Kiss In Raja Hindustani Was Shot Over Three Days? 6 Most Talked-About Bollywood Kissing Scenes

There have been many Bollywood kiss scenes which became topics outside of the movies itself as well. Some of them were controversial, others were shot in unique locations, and still others came into prominence on the basis of the private lives of the actors.

Be it the three day tough shoot by Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in “Raja Hindustani” or the scene where Shah Rukh Khan broke his ‘no-kiss policy’, there is a story behind all of them.

Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor’s Three-Day Kiss In Raja Hindustani

The kiss between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in “Raja Hindustani” still ranks among the most memorable romantic moments in the history of Bollywood in the 1990s. But what may be really shocking is the time taken to shoot this sequence. Director Dharmesh Darshan has talked about how this sequence took three days to film. According to Karisma, this scene was filmed at Ooty in February, in very chilly weather conditions.

Karisma said that she was tired after this tough job and often wondered how this shoot will come to an end. It was also revealed by the director that Karisma’s mother, Babita Kapoor, was present on the sets for the entire duration of the three days of shooting. For Karisma, it was the first time that she kissed on screen.

Aishwarya Rai And Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 Kiss Led To Legal Notices

The kiss between Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 became a topic of discussion on the release of the movie in 2006. Many years down the line, Aishwarya stated that she had been issued legal notices due to that kissing scene. According to the actress, some people wondered why she had gone ahead to do that scene since she was considered an inspiration to many young girls.

Previously, Aishwarya had told people that she did not like kissing scenes and had turned down many offers in films due to such scenes. In addition, there were reports claiming that people in the Bachchan family were not happy with that scene since Aishwarya was dating Abhishek Bachchan at that time. Nevertheless, those reports were media versions since there was no official word from the family.

Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha Romance Came After Their Break-Up

Chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha garnered a lot of media attention since the two had once been dating. However, by the time the two starred in the 2015 film by Imtiaz Ali, they had broken up.

It brought yet another dimension to the romantic scenes as later revealed by Imtiaz Ali who stated that the two actors were able to bring their personal experiences into play while delivering some scenes of the film. In particular, the film’s break-up scene was mentioned as one which did not require a lot of practice from the two actors.

Madhuri Dixit Later Regretted Her Kiss With Vinod Khanna In Dayavan

The kissing scene between Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in the film, Dayavan, is one of the most talked-about intimacy scenes from the 1980s in Bollywood cinema. The reason why the scene became so famous is because of the considerable age gap between the two lead actors. Vinod Khanna was roughly 21 years older than Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit later talked about the scene in an interview conducted in 1993 where she confessed that she felt sorry for having participated in the scene. Madhuri explained that she was new to the industry and failed to realize that she could just talk to the director regarding the discomfort she was feeling about the particular scene.

Shah Rukh Khan Broke His No-Kissing Rule In Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Shah Rukh Khan used to adhere to a personal policy of not having any kissing scenes in his movies. However, this practice was changed in Yash Chopra’s movie titled ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ in 2012. In this particular movie, Shah Rukh shared a very intimate scene with Katrina Kaif.

Talking about it during the release of the movie, SRK mentioned that there were two rules for him – not to kiss on-screen and not to ride a horse. He explained that Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra and Katrina Kaif managed to convince him to act in this way due to the requirement of the scene according to the plot. SRK made a joke that they had “paid” him for it.

Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Were A Real-Life Couple During Jab We Met

The chemistry between Kareena and Shahid in Jab We Met continues to be enjoyed by many Bollywood enthusiasts. Even more fascinating about the movie, considering how things have turned out now, is the fact that both stars were dating at the time when most of the scenes in the movie were being shot.

As it turned out, Jab We Met became the last movie the two stars made while still dating. Later on, Imtiaz Ali admitted that he had broken up with Shahid Kapoor close to the end of the movie shoot.

The romance of Geet and Aditya becomes even more fascinating in light of what was going on behind the scenes.

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