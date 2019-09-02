Bollywood releases in September 2019: The month of September seems interesting as Bollywood filmmakers are all set to amaze the fans with the innovative storylines in films like Chhichhore, Dream Girl, Pehlwaan and The Zoya Factor. Here is the complete list of September 2019 releases–

After an entertaining August, Bollywood buffs are all set for an exciting ride in the month of September as filmmakers leave no chance of coming up with different genre films with innovative storylines. Though OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix have generated a huge influence on the masses as audience prefer web series and films on these platforms still, the experience of theatre releases is something different.

So to entertain you here is the complete list of films in September. The month starts with a lighter note as Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput will collaborate for the first time in comedy-drama film Chhichhore. The mood might get a little serious with Kannada sports action film Pehlwaan and will be followed by innovative stories like the Zoya Factor and Dream Girl.

1– Chhichhore

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor last appeared in the blockbuster hit Saaho and is currently gearing up for the promotions of her next film–Chhichhore. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor will appear on big screens with Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s film, who is best known for super hit flick Dangal. The film is based on friendship and the life of seven friends in college to their middle age and will hit the theatres on September 6.

Here is the trailer of the film–

2–Pehlwaan

After setting the friendship goals, director S. Krishna is all set with his multi-lingual action drama film Pehlwaan with Sudeep, Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh and Aakansha Singh. The film will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi and will also mark as a debut for Suniel Shetty in south cinemas. The film is based on the life of a wrestler, played by Sudeep and will hit the silver screens on September 12

Watch the trailer here–

3- Dream Girl

After conquering the hearts with films like Andhadhun and Article 15, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana promises a treat to the fans at the theatres on September 13 with romantic comedy film Dream Girl. In the film, Ayushmann depicts a guy from a small town who finds a job in a call centre and has the ability to fool his audience by modulating his voice and this can be an important yet crazy reason to watch the film.

Take a look at the trailer of Dream Girl here–

4- Section 375

Dream Girl will also face a clash at the box office with courtroom drama film Section 375 starring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra. As the name suggests, the film is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code Laws of India. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and will be bankrolled under the banners of Panorama Studios.

Here is the trailer of the film–

5-The Zoya Factor

After Section 375, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor will entertain the audience with romantic-drama film The Zoya Factor. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the life of a girl Zoya, who ends up becoming the luck of Indian cricket team during World Cup 2011. Further, the film also features south actor Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The film hits the theatres on September 20

Watch the trailer of The Zoya Factor here–

6–Prasthanam

The Zoya Factor faces a clash with Telugu political action drama film Prasthanam starring Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. Further, the film also marks a comeback for Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala.

Watch the trailer of the film here–

7-Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

After back to back comedy drama and action films, filmmaker Sunny Deol will spell the magic of love with his film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pas. The film will mark as a debut for Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba and will hit the theatres on September 20.

Here is the trailer–

