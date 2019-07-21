The Congress tallest leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday, July 20 passed away, leaving nation into tears. As per the reports, the veteran Congress leader was suffering from a prolonged illness and at the age of 81, with her organisational skill, she craved her own space in Indian Politics.
Recently Bollywood celebrities including renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar expressed grief over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
Lata took to twitter and wrote: A remarkable women, and we use to discuss all art forms, long talks on Music and poetry. May her soul RIP and heartfelt condolences to her family
Whereas, Akshay lauded her for shaping the face of Delhi and wrote: He is extremely sad, She effectively changed the face of Delhi, Heartfelt condolences to her family
Bhumi Pednekar wrote: Nation lost a great leader indeed…she left behind a great legacy. may her soul rest in Peace.
Richa Chadha appreciated the efforts taken by the senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit in making Delhi go more greener in her tenure, Richa wrote: Its a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During Richa’s school and college days, Delhi actually grew greener by 300%. Rest In Peace, Condolences to the family.
The congress tallest leader Sheila Dikshit no doubt inked her named in nations heart with her transparent work and developed Delhi by making flyovers, roads, the better public transport system in her tenure. She was the longest-serving Delhi CM for a period of 15 years.