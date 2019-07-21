The Congress tallest leader and three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday, July 20 passed away, leaving nation into tears. As per the reports, the veteran Congress leader was suffering from a prolonged illness and at the age of 81, with her organisational skill, she craved her own space in Indian Politics.

Recently Bollywood celebrities including renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar expressed grief over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Lata took to twitter and wrote: A remarkable women, and we use to discuss all art forms, long talks on Music and poetry. May her soul RIP and heartfelt condolences to her family

Was deeply saddened to hear about Sheila ji’s demise.

A remarkable woman, former CM of New Delhi and a keen admirer of all art forms. We never discussed politics but had long talks on music and poetry. May her soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to her family. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 20, 2019

Whereas, Akshay lauded her for shaping the face of Delhi and wrote: He is extremely sad, She effectively changed the face of Delhi, Heartfelt condolences to her family

Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji…she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar wrote: Nation lost a great leader indeed…she left behind a great legacy. may her soul rest in Peace.

Loss of a great leader…You were really loved #ShielaDikshit ma’am.A huge loss to our country. You’ve really left behind a great legacy.May your soul rest in peace .My condolences to the family 🙏🏻🇮🇳 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 20, 2019

Richa Chadha appreciated the efforts taken by the senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit in making Delhi go more greener in her tenure, Richa wrote: Its a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During Richa’s school and college days, Delhi actually grew greener by 300%. Rest In Peace, Condolences to the family.

#SheilaDixit demise will feel like a personal loss to anyone who grew up in Delhi. During my school and college, the green cover of Delhi actually grew by 300% ! A tall leader. Rest in peace ma'am. Condolences to family. ❣️ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 20, 2019

Deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers on the passing of #SheilaDixit ji. A lady par excellence, someone who lead by example. An indispensable presence for generations to remember 🙏🏼 May her blessed soul rest in peace. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 20, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of #SheilaDixit ji passing away. I offer my Deepest Condolences and may her soul rest in peace, pic.twitter.com/aC5fzIv17c — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 20, 2019

Very sad news to hear for us all.. Our Ex Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit has sadly passed but has left us with her beautiful memories..May God bless her soul, Rest in peace .. pic.twitter.com/CIxwIOOvkx — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) July 20, 2019

Sad the hear demise of former Delhi CM #SheilaDikshit ji . She was a very dynamic leader, she will be remembered for changing the face of Delhi with the infrastructure and development. #OmShanti 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 20, 2019

The congress tallest leader Sheila Dikshit no doubt inked her named in nations heart with her transparent work and developed Delhi by making flyovers, roads, the better public transport system in her tenure. She was the longest-serving Delhi CM for a period of 15 years.

