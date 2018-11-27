Mohammad Aziz, the famous singer of the 80's and 90's in Bollywood has breathed his last today. According to reports, the singing legend was 64 years at the time of his death.

Legendary singer Mohammad Aziz, who is known to have made a mark in the Bollywood music industry in the late 80’s and 90’s has passed away today after suffering from a heat attack. The singer took his last breath at the age of 64. Born in West Bengal’s Ashok Nagar, Aziz became a superhit name in the music industry after the release of his hit song ‘Aapke Ajane Se’, which was a huge hit among the people. The singing star was born in the year 1954 on July 2.

Mohammad Aziz was known to have been a die-hard fan of Mohammad Rafi who started his musical career in his birthplace Kolkata. The singer later moved to Mumbai where he made a mark in Bollywood music. According to reports, The singer was in Kolkatta for a performance on Monday, however, Aziz’s health deteriorated when he arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon. He then conveyed about his ill health to his driver after which he was taken to Nanavati Hospital where doctors said that he had a heart attack and was declared dead.

Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passes away in Mumbai's Nanavati Hosptial.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/AMTA5oh4Nb — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Aziz got his first big break in Bollywood with the song Mard Taangewala which featured Amitabh Bachchan. Aziz’s death is indeed a huge loss to the Bollywood music industry, who had given some major hits. More updates regarding the situation are yet to come…

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More