He wrote, “My stand is on assumption that it was actually a wrong angle and the kiss was not on the lips…” Sona Mohapatra said she believes Papon was innocent in his intent but the video is not in good taste. “Papon possibly should have been more aware of how this looks to a layman,” she said. “A formality and distance in such a space would have been better…maybe boundaries should be maintained. Still, I think the man is innocent — he just needs to be wiser.”

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday issued a notice to both singer Papon and the TV channel. “We have seen the video and have gone through the written complaint which came to us from Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan. We felt this is a provocative case. Necessary legal action will be taken,” the NCPCR official said. However, the girl’s father said that Papon is a mentor and a father-figure to his daughter. “What you saw in the video is not intentional. It was just a moment of affection that is being portrayed otherwise. I would request and urge the media to not pursue this further,” he said.

