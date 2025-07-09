LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt's Ex‑PA Arrested for Alleged Fraudulent Money Obtaining

Bollywood Star Alia Bhatt’s Ex‑PA Arrested for Alleged Fraudulent Money Obtaining

Alia Bhatt’s former personal assistant, Vedika Shetty, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the actress of ₹76.9 lakh over two years. Vedika Shetty is accused of forging signatures and making unauthorized transactions. The Mumbai Police continue investigating the Bollywood financial scam.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 09:35:05 IST

What began as quiet trust between Alia Bhatt the  Bollywood star knowns for her brilliant movies in the industry and her assistant Vedika Shetty who was managing Alia Bhatt since quite a few years has ended in a cloud of deceit. Vedika Shetty, once a shadow behind Alia Bhatt’s stardom, now stands accused of embezzling ₹76.9 lakh  a betrayal as personal as it is financial.

Alia Bhatt’s PA Fraud Case Unfolds with Arrest of Vedika Shetty

For two years, authorities allege, Vedika Shetty misused her role, forging signatures, slipping through digital cracks, and orchestrating withdrawals masked as routine. The transactions were small, subtle, and sustained but were happening since almost 2 years. They went unnoticed  until they didn’t.

According to police sources, “She made multiple small-value withdrawals to avoid triggering suspicion.

Alia Bhatt Financial Scam: Assistant Faces Charges for Forgery and Theft

With direct access to Alia Bhatt’s banking ecosystem, Vedika Shetty allegedly funneled the stolen funds into accounts under her own name. Auditors flagged discrepancies and within no time after the  illusion unraveled.

“She was able to make it appear as if the transactions were routine and approved beforehand,” officials confirmed.

What followed was a five month chase. She vanished, only to be caught in what police now describe as a methodical financial crime, hidden beneath layers of apparent loyalty.

Now in custody, Vedika Shetty faces serious charges  of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust  under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Investigators continue to examine whether others enabled the fraud or simply turned away.

She is expected to appear in court shortly for all the charges filed against her under the Indian Penal Code.

The numbers may speak of loss, but beneath them lies something less calculable  the collapse of a bond once built on trust.

