Batla House: The much-awaited trailer of Batla House is finally out and actor John Abraham looks dashing in his police get-up. While the fans and the media reviews of the trailer have been wonderful, it has even gone on to impress Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Dhawan, the Sui Dhaaga actor, showered praises for John Abraham after the release of the trailer. Varun wrote, “Can’t wait for this and Johnny boy has smashed it and howwwwwwww”. Social media has gone crazy over the trailer of Batla House and fans cannot wait to see the film, it is due to release on August 15. John Abraham replied to Varun Dhawan’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you, my little bro!”

Can’t wait for this and Johnny boy has smashed it and howwwwwwww https://t.co/f6Y8Gx8k4w — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2019

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who always has an eye for good acting and interesting movies, shared the trailer on his Twitter account after watching the trailer. He congratulated the team of Batla House and his close friend John Abraham. In his post, Karan also mentioned Nikkhil Advani, the director of the film, and wrote Nikkhil is in top form with the upcoming action thriller film.

massively intriguing!!! Congratulations to my fellow and close greenlawners for telling this narrative with flair! @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani @monishaadvani ! On point Nikhil and top form!! And to my dearest friend @TheJohnAbraham!! You are superb!!!!! https://t.co/IDQq6XMmSA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 10, 2019

Karan Johar tweeted “massively intriguing!!! Congratulations to my fellow and close greenlawners for telling this narrative with flair! @nikkhiladvani @madhubhojwani @monishaadvani! On point Nikhil and top form!! And to my dearest friend @TheJohnAbraham!! You are superb!!!!!”

Batla House is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The film is inspired by the real life Operation Batla House which happened in September 2008. The cast of the film includes John Abraham as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Mrunal Thakur as his wife and other actors like Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari, Prakash Raj, and Kranti Prakash Jha. Nora Fatehi appears for an item song in the film.

