Bollywood Stars Targeted In Firing Incidents: Who Survived And Who Lost Their Lives? From Celebrity Shootings To Alleged Underworld Links

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought renewed attention to a troubling chapter in Bollywood’s history: shootings, targeted attacks and alleged underworld intimidation involving people associated with the entertainment industry.

From Salman Khan and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan surviving attacks to the murders of music mogul Gulshan Kumar and producer Mukesh Duggal, several prominent figures have faced violence over the past three decades. While some incidents were investigated in the context of alleged criminal networks and extortion, the motive and perpetrators differ from case to case.

Here is a look at the Bollywood personalities and industry figures who survived shootings, those who lost their lives, and the incidents that brought underworld allegations into the spotlight.

Tiger Shroff: Three Accused Arrested After Mumbai Firing

Tiger Shroff escaped serious injury after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. His driver and a passerby were reportedly injured. Police arrested three accused in Kota, Rajasthan, on October 19, according to reports. The investigation also examined a message circulated after the incident in which a person claiming to represent a gang allegedly took responsibility and issued threats directed at Salman Khan and people associated with him. The alleged gang connection remained subject to investigation. The incident nevertheless renewed concerns about threats against Bollywood personalities.

Salman Khan: Gunfire Outside His Galaxy Apartments Home

On April 14, 2024, two gunmen fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor was not injured. Authorities subsequently alleged links between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The shooting followed years of reported threats against Khan and prompted heightened security measures. The incident remains one of the most prominent recent cases involving gunfire outside a Bollywood star’s home.

Rohit Shetty: Firing Outside Filmmaker’s Residence

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence was targeted in a firing incident on February 1, 2026. No injuries were reported. Reports raised the possibility of a gang connection, although claims of responsibility must be distinguished from findings established by investigators. The incident highlighted concerns about the safety of celebrity residences as well as the individuals themselves.

Rakesh Roshan: Filmmaker Survived A Shooting In 2000

Rakesh Roshan was shot outside his Mumbai office on January 21, 2000, shortly after the release of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which introduced his son Hrithik Roshan as a leading actor. Roshan sustained injuries but survived. The attack was widely associated with alleged underworld pressure on Bollywood during a period marked by reported extortion demands and threats against filmmakers.

His case became one of the best-known examples of a prominent industry figure surviving a targeted shooting.

Rajiv Rai And Manmohan Shetty: Survivors Of The Underworld Era

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, known for Tridev and Gupt, survived an attack in 1997. The incident occurred amid reports of intimidation and extortion affecting film producers and directors. Manmohan Shetty, the film producer and founder of Adlabs, has also been named in historical accounts of attacks on industry figures during the same period.

Their cases illustrate how the violence extended beyond leading actors to filmmakers and businesspeople involved in production, distribution and financing.

Gulshan Kumar: T-Series Founder Was Killed In 1997

Gulshan Kumar, founder of T-Series, was shot dead in Mumbai on August 12, 1997. His murder shocked the music and film industries and became one of the most notorious killings associated with alleged underworld activity. The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings brought sustained attention to the circumstances of his death and allegations involving criminal figures. Kumar’s murder remains a defining case in the history of violence affecting India’s music business.

Mukesh Duggal: Film Producer Shot Dead In 1997

Film producer Mukesh Duggal was shot dead at his office in Mumbai’s Seven Bungalows area on March 7, 1997. His killing came during a period when film-industry figures were reportedly facing extortion demands and criminal intimidation. The case became part of the wider history of violence surrounding Bollywood’s production and distribution networks.

Javed Riyaz Siddiqui: Producer Killed In 1994

Film producer Javed Riyaz Siddiqui was shot dead in June 1994, according to historical accounts of attacks on film-industry figures. His death preceded several better-known cases from the late 1990s and forms part of the record of violence affecting people associated with Mumbai’s film business. Any specific motive or criminal connection should be stated only where supported by reliable reporting or official findings.

Dinesh Anand: Actor And Producer Murdered In 2001

Dinesh Anand, a character actor who appeared in Hindi films, was murdered in Mumbai in February 2001. His death is recorded among cases involving violence against entertainment-industry figures. However, the circumstances of his murder should not automatically be attributed to an underworld group without evidence establishing that connection.

Disha Patani: Gunfire Outside Her Family Residence

In September 2025, gunfire was reported outside the Bareilly residence of actor Disha Patani’s family. The incident raised concerns about the safety of celebrity families, but it is important to distinguish an attack on a residence from a confirmed attempt to shoot the actor herself. Reports discussed a possible criminal-group connection, which should be presented with appropriate attribution.

Firoz Sarfaraz Khan, Anil Thadani And Ajit Dewani

Historical accounts of attacks on film-industry figures also include producer Firoz Sarfaraz Khan, who reportedly survived an attack in July 1994, and film distributor Anil Thadani, who was listed among those who survived an attack in December 1999.

Ajit Dewani, a secretary and producer, was killed in June 2001, according to historical records of attacks on industry figures.

These cases show that violence during the underworld era was not limited to famous actors. Producers, distributors and associates working behind the scenes were also affected.

From Bollywood’s Underworld Era To Recent Shootings

The incidents involving Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty have revived attention to security threats facing Bollywood personalities. Earlier cases involving Rakesh Roshan and Rajiv Rai illustrate the dangers faced by filmmakers, while the deaths of Gulshan Kumar, Mukesh Duggal and Javed Riyaz Siddiqui remain among the most serious cases involving the entertainment industry.

The cases occurred in different circumstances, and not every attack has a confirmed underworld connection. Nevertheless, together they document a history of shootings, killings and alleged intimidation that has repeatedly raised questions about the safety of people associated with Indian cinema.

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