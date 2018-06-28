Aditi Rao Hydari recently made her Telugu debut with Sammohanam, which came out to be a superhit. After winning appreciation from the Bollywood audience and critics, the actress has now conquered the south cinema too. Currently, Aditi is busy shooting for Ghazi director Sankalp Reddy's Telugu space film opposite Varun Tej.

A trained classical dancer and singer, actress Aditi Rao Hydari is not your typical Bollywood actress. She has worked with some of the best directors in India from Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Mani Ratnam and in multiple languages too. And her effortless ability to learn new languages is not to be missed either. Ask the pretty and talented actress about her journey so far and she says candidly, “I choose my scripts based on the director as he is the captain of the ship. I’m a director’s actor.”

From lengthy cameos to playing the protagonist, Aditi has done it all and won appreciation for her work from critics and the audience alike. “Appreciation from the audience and critics and success at the box office is the ultimate reward,” says Aditi.

Sammohanam, Aditi’s Telugu debut, is a superhit and 2018 has seen both her releases – including magnum opus Padmaavat – strike it big at the box office. “2018 has been great so far,” gushes Aditi as she looks forward to more releases this year.

Interestingly, Aditi Rao Hydari has done two films with ace Tamil director Mani Ratnam – Kaatru Veliyidai and Chekka Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. While Kaatru Veliyidai released in 2017, the latter is expected to release later this year. “I learnt so many things from Mani sir. It’s a blessing to work with him and I can work with him again and again. My role in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is very different from Kaatru Veliyidai,” says Aditi. The movie also stars Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Jyothika.

Currently, Aditi is busy shooting for Ghazi director Sankalp Reddy’s Telugu space film opposite Varun Tej. The actress, who plays an astronaut, doesn’t reveal much about the film except that it is complex and quite exciting.

As of now, Aditi says her plate is full as working in numerous industries is keeping her busy with multiple projects.

