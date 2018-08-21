Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi on Tuesday morning tweeted that his Twitter account was hacked. He said that some weird messages were sent from his account without his knowledge. However, after a couple of hours, the actor again tweeted that he had changed his password and was expecting things to go back to normal.

Being social on media can at times cost you a hampered privacy, something similar happened to the Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently. He informed his fans about it through his recent tweet saying, “It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange messages are being sent from my account without my knowledge…” Arshad Warsi using his wit changed his password as soon as he got to know about it and tweeted with a sigh of relief that ”Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal…”.

This is not the first time that the Bollywood actors are targeted by cybercriminals. Abhishek Bachchan’s and Anupam Kher’s twitter handles were also hacked back in February this year. As per reports, accounts of these two celebrities were hacked by Ayyildiz Tim from Turkey as Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter had several tweets in the Turkish language. Also, hacking resulted in the vanishing of verification mark from Abhishek Bachchan’s account. One of the weird things noticed was that his cover photograph featured a missile that read “Ayyildiz Tim” in chalk.

Changed my password, expecting things to go back to normal… 🤞 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

It seems like my Twitter account is hacked, some strange msgs are being sent from my account without my knowledge… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 21, 2018

Talking about Arshad Warsi, his work life has taken a gear again as he will soon be seen in “Total Dhamal” with Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaaferi and Isha Gupta in frontal roles. It is the sequel to the 2011 film “Double Dhamaal” and the third instalment of the “Dhamaal” franchise directed by Indra Kumar. We are anticipating that this sequel will cause even more “dhamaal” than the last two. We hope that our Bollywood’s circuit will be able to promote his work without the hindrance of hackers.

