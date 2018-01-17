Ava Mukherjee, who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's grandmother in Devdas' left for the heavenly abode at the age of 88. The veteran actor also played the lead role in the film Detective Daadi, directed by her daughter Romila Mukherjee. She made her acting debut with the Bengali film Ram Dhakka in the year 1965

Veteran actor Ava Mukherjee has left for the heavenly abode on December 15th 2018. The actor breathed her last at the age of 88. Bollywood’s favorite grandmother was a known face of the Indian film industry and graced the advertisement industry with her presence. Before venturing into acting, she also worked as a copywriter and translator in Kolkata. Even though the actor made her debut with the Bengali film Ram Dhakka in 1963, she became the nation’s favourite dadi after her spectacular acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas.

After her role in Devdas, Ava Mukherjee appreared in films like Darna Zaroori Hai directed by JP Chakravarthi and The Firm Land by Chapur Haghighat. She played her first lead role in her last film, Detective Naani. Directed by her daughter Romila Mukherjee, Ava turns into a detective in this one in which she uses her homespun common sense and logic to carry out her investigation in classic ‘whodunit’ style. Ava Mukherjee played the role of a grandmother in many films and won her hearts with her kind and gracious on-screen appearance that not just impressed the filmmakers but also the audiences.

In an interview with The Hindu in 2002, the veteran actress revealed that she loved it when children addressed her as Dadima. She said, “I am happy when children recognise me and call me`Dadima’.” Though the reason of her death is still unknown, it is definitely a huge loss for the Indian entertainment industry.

We wish Bollywood’s favourite grandmother rests in peace!