Latest reports say that Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be reuniting for the upcoming film Aashiqui 3. The third film of the Aashiqui franchise is going to be helmed by Mohit Suri, who had earlier directed the second installment of the franchise, Aashiqui 2.

Bollywood’s star kid Varun Dhawan and youngest diva Alia Bhatt is all set to reunite for the third installment of Aashiqui franchise, as per reports. Ever since it has been heard that the film is going to be made, audiences have been imagining Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to play each other’s love interest in the film. However, latest reports reveal that now Varun Dhawan has been signed to take the stars place to play the male lead role in the film.

According to reports in a leading daily, a source close to the film’s unit said, “There is a huge fanbase for Alia and Varun. Their fans even call them Varia or Valia. All their films have been hit. It’s only obvious for Vishesh Films to confirm this hit pairing for the third film in the series. Music will again play a key role in the film because what’s Aashiqui without music.” Moreover, the film is said to be helmed by Mohit Suri, who had earlier directed flicks such as Half Girlfriend and Ek Villain.

Talking about the upcoming movie filmmaker Mohit Suri had earlier said, “It’s a loved franchise but it should come back for the right reason, which is the script. I would’ve made ‘Aashiqui 2’ even if it would’ve been called ‘RJ ki ek love story’. I wanted to make the film badly and tell the story. You shouldn’t make a film because you want to capitalise on a title. You can get the film to the audience but you can’t make them like it. I can lose everything I built with ‘Aashiqui 2’ by making a bad Aashiqui 3.” So, if things fall into place Varun will be romancing Alia in the film.

