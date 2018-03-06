Veteran actress Shammi, affectionately known as Shammi Aunty in the film industry passed away at the age of 89. The news came in during the early morning on Tuesday and several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences. Her co-star in 1992’s Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In his tweet, Bachchan also revealed how her age and illness has caught up with her in the last few years. Coincidentally, actor Emraan Hashmi had on March 1 shared a throwback image which also featured Shammi. 

According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, Shammi had been ailing for some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home. Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day. Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed. She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of an aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.

She started working in the industry 1949 and has worked in some big productions like Dekh Bhai DekhZabaan Sambhal KeShriman ShrimatiKabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi ChakkarShe was very much in demand from 1990 to 2000, appearing in many successful films such as Coolie No 1HumMardon Wali BaatGurudevGopi KishanHum Saath-Saath Hain and Imtihaan. Her portrayal of the role of a drug addict in Mahesh Bhatt’s Lahu Ke Do Rang brought her much deserved acclaim.

