Veteran actress Shammi, affectionately known as Shammi Aunty in the film industry passed away at the age of 89. The news came in during the early morning on Tuesday and several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolences. Her co-star in 1992’s Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her contribution to the Indian film industry. In his tweet, Bachchan also revealed how her age and illness has caught up with her in the last few years. Coincidentally, actor Emraan Hashmi had on March 1 shared a throwback image which also featured Shammi.

According to Bollywood personality Ashok Shekhar, Shammi had been ailing for some time. She breathed her last at her Juhu Circle home. Her funeral shall be performed at the Oshiwara cemetery later in the day. Shammi, whose real name was Nargis, was a Parsi and the former wife of legendary Bollywood filmmaker, the late Sultan Ahmed. She became a popular character artist portraying supporting roles of an aunt, granny, elder spinster in the family, et al, besides acting for television serials.

She started working in the industry 1949 and has worked in some big productions like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke, Shriman Shrimati, Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh and Filmi Chakkar. She was very much in demand from 1990 to 2000, appearing in many successful films such as Coolie No 1, Hum, Mardon Wali Baat, Gurudev, Gopi Kishan, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Imtihaan. Her portrayal of the role of a drug addict in Mahesh Bhatt’s Lahu Ke Do Rang brought her much deserved acclaim.

T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..🙏

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018 T 2735 – Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Veteran film & television actress #Shammi popularly known as Shammi Aunty passes away after prolonged illness. She's acted in over 200 films and TV serials including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimanji Shrimatiji RIP pic.twitter.com/GO2YQvZPkG — Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) March 6, 2018

We are deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actress #Shammi, popular for her spirited and good-humoured performances. She is pictured here as the bride in #Malhar (1951), in which she played the lead role. pic.twitter.com/sQD60SjcSZ — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) March 6, 2018

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

