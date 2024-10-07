Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Boman Irani Says Great Films Should Not Be Forgotten As Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Gets Announced

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps.

Boman Irani Says Great Films Should Not Be Forgotten As Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Gets Announced

As ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, a film loved by the audience and cinephiles alike, approaches its re-release on October 18, actor Boman Irani shared his thoughts on the movie that has remained a fan favourite for 18 years.

The film was originally released in 2006. Boman Irani, while speaking to ANI, opened up on how timeless films are never forgotten, sharing that the re-release proves that a good film remains “immortal for a lifetime.”

“A good film remains immortal for a lifetime. How much money it made, how many weeks it ran, all those records are fine. But what’s important is that great films should not be forgotten. Great films are never forgotten. I think this is a great film, and the fact that it’s being re-released means it’s not a film one will forget easily,” he said.

The actor also opened up about how “Khosla Ka Ghosla” marked a turning point in his career.

“I had already done ‘Munna Bhai’, ‘Darna Mana Hai’ was completed, but I was scared. It’s good to be scared because being unafraid can lead to overconfidence. It means you think you know the character, but I didn’t. In trying to discover this new character, I did a lot of research… and even said no a few times. But there’s fun in challenges, and once I started researching, I began to enjoy it. Playing a character from outside of Bombay was a turning point in my career,” the actor said.

Apart from this, Boman also spoke on talks about ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’. “Everything has its time. The announcement should be powerful, and hopefully, the film will be made. The budget should probably be better than before,” he shared.

Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Banerjee, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps.

(With Inputs From ANI)

