Boman Irani on Education: Actor Boman Irani has disagreed with the misconception in the society that only children require education. He says that older people equally need education as they gain experience with years but not learn more things.

Actor Boman Irani was quite missing from the big screens and always tried to maintain a long-distance with the controversies, but now the actor is back into the news with his recently made statement that only children don’t require education, but older people too. He slammed the taboo and misconception in the society that education is only for children.

The actor was present to support Ritesh Rawal, an entrepreneur who dreams of changing the education world through his school Adhyay. In a statement on Friday, he said, he feels that education is really important for youngsters in today’s times, but also for the people of upper age groups. With the changing times, older people gain experience but they stop learning.

The 3 Idiots actor is in his fifties now and while remembering his school days he said that when he was 3 or 3 and a half years old, his parents started sending him to the school. He got educated and that was the end of it. Now he says that his educational experience is with his grandchildren.

Boman has become a grandparent now and he feels that the things have been changed over the years, he shared that when his grandson was born, his family went to the hospital to congratulate his daughter-in-law, they hugged and kissed the newborn baby and amidst this, his daughter-in-law asked his son to go and register, for which he thought that she was talking about the birth certificate but it wasn’t that. She was asking for the registration in school.

Adding to it, he said that on the born day of the child, they have to begin worrying about his education and registration at the reputed school. When he’ll grow old they have to think about if he’ll score 98.4 per cent in 10th standard or not and so on.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App