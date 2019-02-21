According to the film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, Actor Boman Irani has been roped in to play the role of a prominent industrialist in PM Narendra Modi biopic. The film will be helmed by Omung Kumar who has previously directed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit. In the film, Actor Vivek Oberoi will essay the role of PM Narendra Modi.

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has been roped in for the biopic PM Narendra Modi to play a well-known industrialist. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram account to share the first look of Irani in the film. The film will be helmed by Omung Kumar who has previously directed films like Mary Kom and produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh. Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will play the role of PM Narendra Modi in the film.

The first look of the biopic has been unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in Tamil movie Vivegam, will be playing the role of the Prime Minister stating that the film is set to create the history. The filming of PM Narendra Modi will release in 23 languages. Director Omung Kumar, who is helming the film, is known for movies such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit. His last movie was 2017’s Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. Vivek Oberoi’s father, Suresh Oberoi is co-producing the film.

Boman Irani to play a well-known industrialist in the biopic #PMNarendraModi… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh… Official look: pic.twitter.com/c0E7t8NnAn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2019

The biopic will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other locations in the country. The announcement of PM Narendra Modi comes soon after the film release of The Accidental Prime Minister that has been surrounded by controversies. In the movie, Anupam Kher played the role of the accidental PM – Manmohan Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More