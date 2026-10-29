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Home > Entertainment News > Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief

Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief

The Bombay High Court has kept the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan on hold until November 2. Here is why the actor challenged the FRRO directive.

Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram
Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 14:29 IST

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief from the Bombay High Court, which has kept the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to him by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in abeyance until November 2. The notice had directed the actor, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, to leave India by October 28. 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna passed the order on October 27 after the Centre sought more time to respond to Khan’s petition challenging the notice. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the actor until the next hearing.

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The court adjourned the matter to November 2 at 3 pm and ordered that the notice remain on hold until then. The development gives Khan temporary protection from the direction to leave India, but the legal challenge is yet to be decided. 

Why Was Imran Khan Asked To Leave India?

The case follows an incident on October 10, when Imran Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai Police near August Kranti Maidan, where a protest was linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The FRRO issued the ‘Leave India Notice’ on October 14, directing Khan to leave the country by October 28. He subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the notice and seeking protection against coercive action, including deportation. 

What Has Imran Khan Said In His Plea?

In his petition, Khan claimed that he had neither participated in the gathering nor had any association with the organisers of the protest. He challenged the notice as arbitrary and disproportionate, arguing that the authorities had acted against him without adequate grounds.

The actor also received a separate show-cause notice from the FRRO seeking an explanation on why his OCI status should not be revoked. The current interim relief concerns the ‘Leave India Notice’; the broader legal dispute remains pending before the High Court. 

The court is scheduled to take up Khan’s petition on November 2. Until then, the notice directing him to leave India remains in abeyance.

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Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief
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Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief
Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief
Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief
Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief
Bombay High Court Puts Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ Notice On Hold Till November 2, Actor Gets Interim Relief

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